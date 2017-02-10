© ic insights Analysis | February 10, 2017
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
In this “global economy-driven” IC industry, factors such as interest rates, oil prices, and fiscal stimulus are the primary drivers of IC market growth. This is much different than prior to 2010, when capital spending, IC industry capacity, and IC pricing characteristics drove IC industry cycles.
Figure 1 plots the actual annual growth rates for worldwide GDP and the IC market from 1992 and includes IC Insights’ 2017 forecast. As shown, both of these categories displayed extremely volatile behavior from 1992 through 2010 before registering much more subdued growth rates from 2011 through 2016. Moreover, IC Insights forecasts similar restrained annual growth rates for worldwide GDP and the IC market through 2021.
Figure 2 compares the actual annual growth rates of worldwide GDP and the worldwide IC market from 2011 through IC Insights’ 2017 forecast. It is worth mentioning that the same scale used in Figure 1 for both worldwide GDP growth (-2 to 5 percent) and IC market growth (-40 to 50 percent) was used for this chart. It is clear when looking at this specific timeperiod and using the historical growth rate scale end points, that IC market and worldwide GDP growth volatility from 2011 through 2017 is expected to be much more tame than in the past.
Worldwide GDP growth rates are expected to range from 2.5 to 3.0 percent from 2016 through 2021. IC Insights’ expects the IC market to mirror the narrow range of worldwide GDP growth with forecasted growth rates ranging from a low of 2 percent to a high of 7 percent through 2021.
Given the tight correlation between annual worldwide GDP growth rates and IC market growth rates, IC Insights believes that a significant and noticeable IC market cycle will not occur through 2021 unless there is a significant departure from trend, up or down, for worldwide GDP growth (e.g., <2 percent growth on the low side and >3.0 percent growth on the high side).
Figure 1 plots the actual annual growth rates for worldwide GDP and the IC market from 1992 and includes IC Insights’ 2017 forecast. As shown, both of these categories displayed extremely volatile behavior from 1992 through 2010 before registering much more subdued growth rates from 2011 through 2016. Moreover, IC Insights forecasts similar restrained annual growth rates for worldwide GDP and the IC market through 2021.
- Since 1980, the annual worldwide GDP growth has averaged 2.8%. The average annual worldwide GDP growth rate has declined every decade since the 1960s with a slight rebound forecast to be registered in the first seven years of the current decade.
- Worldwide GDP growth of 2.5 percent or less is currently considered by most economists to be indicative of a global recession, which puts 2016’s growth right at the threshold. The 2017 global growth rate is forecast to come in only slightly better at 2.6 percent. Prior to the late 1990s, when emerging markets like China and India represented a much smaller share of the worldwide economy, a global recession was typically defined as 2.0 percent or less growth. The global recession threshold has never been a “hard and fast” rule, but the guidelines discussed here are useful for this analysis.
Figure 2 compares the actual annual growth rates of worldwide GDP and the worldwide IC market from 2011 through IC Insights’ 2017 forecast. It is worth mentioning that the same scale used in Figure 1 for both worldwide GDP growth (-2 to 5 percent) and IC market growth (-40 to 50 percent) was used for this chart. It is clear when looking at this specific timeperiod and using the historical growth rate scale end points, that IC market and worldwide GDP growth volatility from 2011 through 2017 is expected to be much more tame than in the past.
Worldwide GDP growth rates are expected to range from 2.5 to 3.0 percent from 2016 through 2021. IC Insights’ expects the IC market to mirror the narrow range of worldwide GDP growth with forecasted growth rates ranging from a low of 2 percent to a high of 7 percent through 2021.
Given the tight correlation between annual worldwide GDP growth rates and IC market growth rates, IC Insights believes that a significant and noticeable IC market cycle will not occur through 2021 unless there is a significant departure from trend, up or down, for worldwide GDP growth (e.g., <2 percent growth on the low side and >3.0 percent growth on the high side).
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
Beta Layout extends 3D-MID production capacity PCB manufacturer and electronics service provider Beta Layoutis expanding its...
Apple’s massive campus 2 is looking huge The construction of Apple’s massive new campus is moving along. The installation of solar...
PKC increased its operating profit by 31% in 2016 During 2016, PKC reached its set operational targets. While revenue remained flat to 2015...
AMOLED production equipment purchases reach record high in 2017 The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.
Fabrinet: Revenue exceed high-end of guidance ranges Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said: “We exceeded our guidance for the...
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing...
Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO...
Flex expands operations in Poland Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility...
Saab to invest in its US operations Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed an agreement with New York State...
Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance...
Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry...
Global semi sales hit record USD 338.9bn in 2016 Global semiconductor sales reached USD 338.931 billion in 2016, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported, based on the latest WSTS data.
World’s smallest speaker uses PCB technology from AT&S Graz-based start-up USound, in partnership with several Fraunhofer Institutes (IDMT, ISIT, IIS and IZM) and utilizing PCB technology from AT&S, has developed the world’s smallest MEMS speaker.
Updated: Ericsson in negotiations with Italian unions Updated: It was back in December that the telecom company reportedly lost...
Electrolux to acquire smart kitchen appliance company Anova Electrolux has agreed to acquire Anova, a US based company and the provider of Anova Precision...
Ventec's UK continues as AS9100 Rev C certified Ventec International’s European HQ in the UK continues to be fully accredited to AS9100...
ASM opens SMT Center of Competence in Singapore ASM Singapore has opened the company’s second building and SMT Center of Competence in...
Lockheed Martin choses Aegis’ FactoryLogix MES Lockheed Martin Space Systems will implement Aegis’ FactoryLogix Manufacturing...
Yamaha extends partnership and portfolio with Renex Yamaha Motor Europe IM is extending its cooperation with its distributor Renex in order to...
IPC 2581: When a standard is not enough Let`s talk about the IPC-2581 standard. A noble effort to fix a lot of what has gone wrong in the exchange of data, in the electronics industry over the last 40 years. Lots of brains, time and effort has been poured into 2581 – so why...
2016 kicks off decade of growth? "Fueled by an increasingly uncertain security environment and growing international pressure, Western European defence spending increased for the first time since 2009 and we expect growth to continue to strengthen over the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments