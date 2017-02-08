© kitron

Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS

Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry Standard.

“We passed the assessment with a very high score and without any non-compliance. This is a recognition of the quality of our people and our facility here in Lithuania, and an important signal to current and potential customers in the railway industry,” said Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron Lithuania, in an update on LinkedIn.



IRIS has developed and implemented a global system for evaluation of the management systems at companies supplying the railway industry based on uniform language, assessment guidelines and mutual acceptance of audits.