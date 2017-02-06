© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin choses Aegis’ FactoryLogix MES

Lockheed Martin Space Systems will implement Aegis’ FactoryLogix Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) at their Littleton, Colorado facility.

Operators at Lockheed Martin Space Systems will use the MES solution to increase factory speed, control, and visibility for several government satellite programs.



Aegis’ FactoryLogix software will allow operators to detect any potential defects and make immediate changes while products are being built. The system will provide the company with access to intelligent digital work instructions and advanced data analytics that will drive operational efficiency.



Jason Spera, Chief Executive Officer at Aegis Software says, “Lockheed Martin Space Systems has an impressive legacy of delivering innovative, mission-critical products that reflect the latest trends in manufacturing technology. Aegis is excited to partner with the Colorado facility to implement “Big Data” capabilities that will drive continued operational excellence.”