© Mycronic © Magnus Elgquist Electronics Production | February 03, 2017
Mycronic receives multiple order for MY600 Jet Printer
Swedish equipment supplier Mycronic AB, has received an order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems from a new customer in Asia.
The unnamed customer operates a high-volume consumer application running 24-hour production. Deliveries are planned to take place during the first quarter of 2017.
As PCBs and electronics become ever more advanced throughout the electronics industry, requirements on production equipment increase. The MY600 was developed as alternative or as a complement to the traditional stencil printer, dispensing solder paste at high speed and high accuracy. The platform can also be configured for dispensing of a wide range of mounting fluids such as glue.
”This is yet another very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed a new generation of products for the consumer segment where flexible circuit boards are used. Mycronic’s software driven and non-contact jet printing technology handle these applications very well. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer’s requirement for both yield and speed - which was a challenge for traditional technology,” says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic.
As PCBs and electronics become ever more advanced throughout the electronics industry, requirements on production equipment increase. The MY600 was developed as alternative or as a complement to the traditional stencil printer, dispensing solder paste at high speed and high accuracy. The platform can also be configured for dispensing of a wide range of mounting fluids such as glue.
”This is yet another very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed a new generation of products for the consumer segment where flexible circuit boards are used. Mycronic’s software driven and non-contact jet printing technology handle these applications very well. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer’s requirement for both yield and speed - which was a challenge for traditional technology,” says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic.
Mycronic receives multiple order for MY600 Jet Printer Swedish equipment supplier Mycronic AB, has received an order for several MY600 Jet...
Hisense narrowly beat TCL to take third spot in ranking Global shipments of LCD TV sets for 2016 increased 1.6 percent annually to reach 219.2 million units, according to WitsView, a division of TrendForce.
NEO Tech built battery packs now installed on the ISS Six Lithium-Ion Battery Orbital Replacement Units (ORUs) that EMS provider NEO Tech...
REACh – 4 new SVHCs added to Candidate List On January 12 ECHA has added four new SVHCs on the Candidate List of substances of...
Government to support Yaskawa's Slovenian venture Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has announced that the government will support Yaskawa's new investment in Kočevje with EUR 5.6 million.
China’s role in supply chains continues to grow Slight shift in sourcing from U.S. to Mexico, India, and Asia; most companies taking cautious...
Schleuniger acquires GiIT As of January 1, 2017, Schleuniger acquired DiIT AG. "We will continue to offer interfaces for machines from all popular manufacturers", Bernd Jost, President DiIT AG.
Semcon divests German engineering business The Semcon Group is divesting its engineering operations in Germany, that form the Business...
Schweizer board removes Maren Schweizer Electronic’s supervisory board has revoked the appointment of Dr Maren...
AWS Electronics achieves new ISO 9001:2015 approval UK-based EMS provider AWS Electronics has successfully completed transition to the new...
Incap with new Indian manufacturing facility The expansion of Incap's production premises in Tumkur was completed on schedule
Samsung and Apple switch places in top list 2016 Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in 2016, representing 18.2 percent of the total worldwide market, according to Gartner.
S3088 ultra gold asserts itself at ELRAD After an intensive benchmark, the Slovenian company ELRAD International d. o. o. has decided on the Viscom S3088 ultra gold. Among the 3D AOI system's features, its high measurement accuracy and image quality were...
North American PCB sales enjoyed solid growth in December North American PCB sales growth in December was solid while the PCB book-to-bill ratio...
Based on 1Q results - Sanmina is optimistic about 2017 EMS provider Sanmina kicks off the new fiscal year by reporting revenue increases of 3%...
Born Secure: ARMv8-M for the Industrial IoT? In November ARM announced Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33, the first microcontroller cores...
Fitbit to layoff 6% as the company misses its target Wearable tech company Fitbit is taking direct action to reduce the expense basis of the company whilst still trying to maintain necessary investments to drive future growth – meaning layoffs await.
AT&S stays red Based on the start-up effects of the Chongqing project (EUR 51.6 million), EBITDA decreased by...
BAE Systems’ LiteHUD selected for Scorpion jet BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD head-up display for Textron AirLand’s...
Bosch and Mahle plan sale of joint turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the Mahle Group have decided to seek a buyer for their joint venture...
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not...
3D TV’s swan song Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? –...
Paraphrasing EU ministers: 'This is taking way too long!' The slow implementation pace of Europe’s chemicals legislation is a very real problem. That is the opinion of the EU’s environmental ministers.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments