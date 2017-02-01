Schweizer board removes Maren

© schweizer electronic ag

Schweizer Electronic’s supervisory board has revoked the appointment of Dr Maren Schweizer as member and as chairperson of the management board of the company with immediate effect.

The business units Operations, Sales & Marketing, Global Supply Chain and the division Systems for which Dr Maren Schweizer was responsible will be managed by the members of the board Nicolas- Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz until further notice.No further information has been released by the company. However, Evertiq will keep you updated as soon as more information is available.