© incap

Incap with new Indian manufacturing facility

The expansion of Incap's production premises in Tumkur was completed on schedule

The expansion exceeding 2'000 square metres will be available for full production by April of 2017 after the finalisation of ESD flooring. The construction costs were in line with the budget and amounted to approximately EUR 1 million.



'The expansion is to prepare for the expected growth of revenue as the deliveries to present customers in Europe are growing steadily and the targeted new customers can only be serviced by increased manufacturing capacity' a press release states.



The production facilities are located in Tumkur, near Bangalore. The floor space including expansion is 10'000 square metres and the number of personnel is about 450. The factory produces power supplies, inverters and UPS, fuel dispensers, electric actuators for valves, among others, as well as other electronic products.