Electronics Production | January 27, 2017
Enics acquires PKC Electronics
Enics acquires PKC Electronics with factories in Raahe, Finland and Suzhou, China.
Both factories are providing services in testing, power solutions and design and manufacturing services in electronics, mechanics, software and test systems design - matching to Enics’ portfolio.
“The acquisition of PKC Electronics is in line with Enics’ strategic plan to focus on growth in industrial electronics and related services. We strongly believe in electronics manufacturing and want to be a strong player in the market – this acquisition strengthens our position even more,” states Enics AG President and CEO Hannu Keinänen.
The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory clearances.
Comments