© OHB (illustration purpose only!) Electronics Production | January 26, 2017
From Sweden to White Sands for hot firing tests
After almost a year of hard work, OHB Sweden (a subsidiary of OHB SE) has now finalised the integration of the Propulsion Qualification Model (PQM) for the European Service Module to NASA’s Orion space vehicle.
The PQM left OHB Sweden’s facilities in mid-January and is expected to arrive at the NASA White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico in mid-February, where final integration of some vital components like the Main Engine will take place. This will be followed by acceptance tests and finally hot-firing tests in May to June 2017.
The European Service Module (ESM) is built by Airbus Defence and Space in Bremen, Germany, on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA), and sits directly below Orion’s crew capsule. It provides propulsion, power, thermal control, and water and air for four astronauts. OHB Sweden has been contracted by Airbus Defence and Space to perform assembly, integration and test activities for the PQM.
A little over 5 m in diameter and 4 m high, the ESM weighs 13.5 tonnes. The 8.6 tonnes of propellant will power one Main Engine and 32 smaller thrusters. The solar array spans 19 m and provides enough energy to power two households
"We at OHB Sweden are very happy and proud to have finalised this part of our work with the PQM in such a successful way, and to be able to contribute to the process of qualifying the European Service Module for its first flight. Our collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space has been excellent and we are now looking forward to performing the final integration and to participate during the hot firing tests out in the desert!” says Gierth Olsson, CEO of OHB Sweden.
The European Service Module (ESM) is built by Airbus Defence and Space in Bremen, Germany, on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA), and sits directly below Orion’s crew capsule. It provides propulsion, power, thermal control, and water and air for four astronauts. OHB Sweden has been contracted by Airbus Defence and Space to perform assembly, integration and test activities for the PQM.
A little over 5 m in diameter and 4 m high, the ESM weighs 13.5 tonnes. The 8.6 tonnes of propellant will power one Main Engine and 32 smaller thrusters. The solar array spans 19 m and provides enough energy to power two households
"We at OHB Sweden are very happy and proud to have finalised this part of our work with the PQM in such a successful way, and to be able to contribute to the process of qualifying the European Service Module for its first flight. Our collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space has been excellent and we are now looking forward to performing the final integration and to participate during the hot firing tests out in the desert!” says Gierth Olsson, CEO of OHB Sweden.
Aspocomp strengthens its global sales organisation The Finnish PCB manufacturer has appointed Ms. Lee Burnette as its new Sales Manager for...
Dr. Thomas Riegler to leave Kontron estructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will...
Trump is playing with fire Even though concrete political measures are yet to be determined, the first...
From Sweden to White Sands for hot firing tests After almost a year of hard work, OHB Sweden (a subsidiary of OHB SE) has now finalised the...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
Contract Prices of Server DRAM Modules to Rise Tight supply causes contract prices of server DRAM modules to rise over 25 percent...
Keba is exclusive supplier for account service terminals The bank automation expert Keba, based in Linz/Austria, is to become the exclusive supplier...
Jenoptik to supply on-board gensets for passenger trains in Turkey The order from the Turkish manufacturer of railway vehicles, Türkiye Vagon Sanayi A. S., has a...
Autonomous test vehicles on the roads by 2H/2017 BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announce a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous test vehicles that will be on the roads by 2H/2017. The three companies reveal details about their partnering model including a scalable...
Worldwide semi revenue to grow 7.2 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 364.1 billion in 2017, an increase...
Foxconn and a Chinese 2-wheeler Start-Up Mobike is said to have partnered with EMS-giant Foxconn in an effort to increase...
Europe’s new geostationary satellite platform made in Germany At a joint information event held with the German Aerospace Center DLR, OHB System AG commenced the unofficial countdown for the launch of the first satellite from the SmallGEO range, H36W-1.
X-Fab, SMIC, and TowerJazz each grew by ≥30% last year The pure-play foundry market is forecast to play an increasingly stronger role in the worldwide IC market during the next five years, according to IC Insights
Brandner PCB invests in new machinery The Estonian PCB manufacturer has invested in a new photoplotter from First EIE.
Samsung blames suppliers – the reason Note 7 failed Last year was not the best of years for Samsung. The company launched what was suppose to be its next flagship phone – and sure, the model entered the market with a bang, just not the one you want. The company has now...
Power Semis: Demand to soar due to big electrification in vehicles "Increasing electrification in vehicles generally – and in hybrid and electric vehicles specifically – is energizing the market for power semiconductors in vehicles", writes IHS Markit.
ABB to move to new facilities in Wickliffe, Ohio Power and automation company ABB informs that the company will move into a new building...
New maritime contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 20 million (EUR 2.22 million) with a customer in...
Jenoptik acquires British software company The acquisition of Essa Technology aims to extend Jenoptik’s expertise in software...
November turnover brings 2016 level with 2015 Turnover for PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased...
Josef Fromberger: From Kontron to TQ-Embedded Since 1 January 2017, Josef Fromberger has been responsible for the business unit...
The biggest semiconductor acquisition agreements US companies making acquisitions accounted for more than half of the value in announced transactions in the last two years, while Asia-Pacific represented 23%.
IAR Systems appoints Director of Corporate Development IAR Systems has appointed Anders Holmberg as Director of Corporate Development. This...
Panasonic wants Tesla partnership to go beyond batteries The Japanese company is looking to deepen its partnership with Tesla to go beyond batteries and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments