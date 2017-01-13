© brandner

Brandner PCB invests in new machinery

The Estonian PCB manufacturer has invested in a new photoplotter from First EIE.

“From now on we are able to prepare all films we need in production much quicker. And we need a lot of films, because almost every pattern developing process require a plotted film in certain stage,” the company writes in an update.



Increased plotter capacity means that the company are able to process more designs simultaneously – which in turn creates more flexibility for the company and enables Brandner to shorten the time between when the order was placed and when actual manufacturing starts.