Hanza’s Finnish subsidiary complete conversion to logistics company

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, has filed for company restructuring of its subsidiary Hanza Finland, Vaasa Oy.

The aim of the restructuring is to finalize the transformation of the site into a logistics and service center. During the reconstruction operations at Vaasa continues according to plan. This move is not expected to lead to any increased costs for the company.



As a final part of the acceleration program “Frontrunner,” Hanza decided in October 2016 to discontinue the sheet metal manufacturing in Vaasa, Finland, and transform the company into a logistics- and service-center to support local customers. This led to Hanza Finland, Vaasa Oy being reorganised and downsised during the fourth quarter 2016, while the production is transferred to Hanza’s global manufacturing clusters.



The company has agreed on a new deal with the property owner, adapted for the reorganised business. However, this agreement has not been able to be codified, which is why Hanza has decided to apply for a company restructuring in order to create a sustainable business in Vaasa.



"We are transforming the business in Vaasa in close cooperation with customers, employees and business partners, but the cost level of the subsidiary has not yet reached a justifiable level," said Erik Stenfors, CEO. “Through a company restructuring we can continue to work for a sustainable solution in Vaasa, to the benefit of all parties.”