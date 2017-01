The drone that never flew

© lily

Lily Drone is – or rather was – a small autonomous camera drone that never saw the light of day. However, it still managed to generate millions dollars in pre-sales.

Rather than turning to a crowdfunding platform, the company ran its own pre-order campaign – and quite successful at that. In an interview with Re/code back in early 2016, Lily CEO Antoine Balaresque said the company had booked USD 34 million in sales since its launch eight months earlier. The company also managed to get USD 15 million dollars in private funding But now, the drone came crashing down and the adventure comes to an abrupt end. In a blogpost on the company's website, the Lily team says that it has been unable to 'unlock our manufacturing line and ship our first units'.As a result, Lily is planning to wind down the company and offer refunds to customers."Before we sign off, we want to thank all the people who have worked at Lily, who have partnered with us, and who have invested in us", the update reads.