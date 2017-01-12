Trump continues to criticise F-35 program

© lockheed martin

During yesterday’s press conference the president-elect expressed continued concerns about the costs of the F-35 program.

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

LM CEO just had a good conversation with @RealDonaldTrump… she personally committed to drive down the cost of the F-35! pic.twitter.com/K2aK7pW07f — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) December 23, 2016

Ready to work with @realDonaldTrump's administration to affordably meet U.S. military requirements. — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 22, 2016

Trump has previously stated in a tweet that “the F-35 program and cost is out of control” and following yesterdays press conference it is clear that he intends on making some changes. What kind of changes and how these will affect suppliers is however still unclear.“I’m very much involved with the generals and admirals on the airplane, the F-35, you’ve been reading about it. And it’s way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget. I don’t like that,” president-elect, Donald Trump said during the press conference.He continued saying that; “And we’re going to do some big things on the F-35 program, and perhaps the F-18 program. And we’re going to get those costs way down and we’re going to get the plane to be even better. And we’re going to have some competition and it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”Back in late December Trump took to twitter once again saying that due to the cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35 he had turned to competitor Boeing to develop a cheaper alternative.Changes to the F-35 program would not only affect Lockheed Martin. There are a number of companies involved in different production activities related to the F-35 – which would most probably also be affected by changes to the program.Following Trump’s critique of the program in late December, Lockheed Martin CEO, Marillyn Hewson, said she was she personally committed to drive down the cost of the F-35.However, at the same time – the company’s biggest rival expressed that it was ready to work with the president-elect.