© vector watch

Fitbit acquires smartwatch start-up Vector Watch

Since its launch time has passed (pun very much intended) and the start-up has created a name for it self, so much so that it drew the attention of another wearable tech company.

The company has announced that the Vector Watch team – and software platform – will be joining Fitbit.



“We believe this is an important milestone as a moment when we will start building other new and amazing products, features and experiences, incorporating our unique technology and knowhow with Fitbit’s experience and global community,” the company states in an update on its website.



Compared to many other smartwatches, Vector Watch separated themselves from the pack with mainly two things; a more classic approach towards its design – and battery life. With a 30-day battery life the watch did certainly stand out. However, it was presented in a more modest and simplistic way, simply as an intelligent companion to the smartphone. The company’s watches delivers notifications visible to the wearer – and only displayed when the watch is turned to face its wearer.



No information regarding the size of the transaction has been released by either company.