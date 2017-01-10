© TSK Schill

Hofstetter PCB invests in equipment from TSK Schill

The TSK Schill GmbH has installed a new tin stripping unit at Hofstetter PCB AG in Küssnacht (Switzerland).

The TSK Skyline system has been equipped with an inner layer transport system for the thinnest inner layers, allowing Hofstetter PCB to cover the entire spectrum of printed circuit boards for this process.



"Thanks to the excellent cooperation with Hofstetter PCB AG, it was possible for our engineering team not only to supply a complete system that is optimally adapted to the needs of the customer, but also to realize this project in the shortest possible time", says Jochen Schill, project manager at TSK Schill GmbH.