Variosystems increases flexibility and capacity

Commitment to high-cost locations such as Switzerland as a production location looks like this: EMS provider Variosystems has invested in and installed a new Siplace SX-SMD line at its headquarters in Steinach (Canton St. Gallen).

This investment has created additional production capacities and increased flexibility in production. At the same time, the company installed the latest generation Flying Probe Tester SPEA4060 Series 2 in the test center in Steinach.



"With these investments and the great know-how of our employees, Variosystems is well-equipped; not only for the needs of customers within Industry, but als for those operating within the sectors Aviation, Medicine and Military", the company states in a press release.