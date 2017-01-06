© seica Electronics Production | January 06, 2017
Seica to set up a new competence center in Germany
With its new competence and sales center in Karlsruhe, Seica can offer its German customers an equipped new technology center, measuring 375 square meters.
There are several working areas, a training center and showrooms, featuring the latest Seica in-circuit testers, flying probe testers and selective laser soldering systems.
Establishing this competence center is a step towards strengthening the company’s customer activities in Germany. The new facility offers training courses, customer support, customer presentations and application meetings.
Marc Schmuck, sales director for Seica Germany is enthusiastic about the recent investments: “We will be in a much better position to fulfil our obligations to customers and prospective customers regarding a sales and application branch office right on their doorstep. Short access routes, faster repair response times and comprehensive training opportunities for all systems – this is how Seica strengthens its promised sales activities, which we have started with several new sales partners earlier this year.”
