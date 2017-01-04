© Faraday Future

Faraday Future’s first production vehicle – the F 91

The electric vehicle company has unveiled its first first production vehicle – the FF 91; a (claimed) 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds beast.

The car is built upon the company’s Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), a flexible powertrain system featuring a monocoque vehicle structure in which the chassis and body are a single form – said to offer measurable improvements in overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling.



According to the company peak motor power is 783 kW, equating to 1050 HP, and 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds. Outfitted with a 130 kWh battery, the FF 91 is described to have a range of 378 miles (EPA est.) and over 700 km (NEDC est.), engineered in partnership with LG Chem.



The car is packed with cameras and sensors – and Faraday is also introducing advanced facial recognition technology – called Arrival Interface – allowing owners to unlock the car without a key.



A camera installed in the B-pillar between front and back seats can accurately identify the user’s face to grant vehicle entry. The interior cameras can apparently also use this technology to recognise the person driving – and then adjust interior settings to their preferences.



FF 91 will also be sporting retractable 3D lidar, a critical component to FF’s multi-layer redundancy features for autonomous driving. Lidar is part of a sensor system including 10 high definition cameras, 13 long and short range radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. The standard rearview mirror has been replaced by a display that merges the live feed from the side mirrors and rearview camera into a single image.