BAE Systems completes sale of San Francisco ship repair business

BAE Systems has completed the sale of its San Francisco Ship Repair business to Puglia Engineering, Inc., a Tacoma, Washington-based ship repair company currently operating two shipyards in Washington state.

“We believe this divestiture is in the best interests of the San Francisco shipyard employees and both companies, as it will better position the San Francisco Ship Repair business with a parent company that has access to broader markets,” said Erwin Bieber, President of BAE Systems, Inc.’s Platforms & Services sector. “We greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our San Francisco shipyard team.”