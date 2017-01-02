© kongsberg Electronics Production | January 02, 2017
Kongsberg gets deal for NH-90 and AW101 helicopters
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS and Leonardo signed a set of MRO agreements of dynamic components (including various gear boxes) for the NH-90 and the AW101 helicopters.
With the signing of these agreements, Kongsberg will provide services for a fleet of over 100 designated helicopters flying in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Canada.
Leonardo Helicopters (formerly AgustaWestland) and Kongsberg have maintained a solid business relationship for more than 30 years. The extended co-operation confirmed by the signing of today’s agreements represent potential revenues of about EUR 300 million over the next 30 years for Kongsberg.
Key elements of the agreements are related to the establishment of advanced test equipment, including a Multi-Purpose Test Bench, which will enable full functional testing of gear boxes for different helicopter types at Kongsberg’s facilities in Norway.
In December 2013, Leonardo signed a contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security for the supply of 16 (plus an option for 6 more) AW101 search and rescue helicopters (SAR).
“We are excited that we can grow our helicopter MRO business together with Leonardo as a valued partner and that we now will establish extensive gear box testing capabilities at Kongsberg for Norway and international customers”, says Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Aerostructures, Kongsberg Defence Systems.
