Ruwel’s manufacturing plant destroyed by fire

© joegough dreamstime.com

On December 27 a fire caused great damage at the Ruwel factory in Geldern, Germany

To start with the good news in this story; the morning shift had not yet started – so there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown and a criminal investigation has been initiated. As of now, the extent of damage that the fire caused to the plant has not been quantified.Evertiq has talked to Rico Schlüter, CTO at Ruwel International, regarding the damages of the fire and what happens next. Read the update on the story here