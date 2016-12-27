© kitron Electronics Production | December 27, 2016
Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million
Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has signed an agreement with an industrial supplier. The potential contract value is NOK 300 (EUR 32.9 million) million over a three-year period.
The agreement covers manufacturing of electronics and related technical services for automation and power technologies.
Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, will handle the main part of the production and all deliverables. Part of the manufacturing is planned to take place at Kitron's factories in Lithuania and China.
"Our ability to provide advanced industrialization services, test development on our proprietary SATS platform as well as cost effective automation in manufacturing were important factors in winning this contract. The agreement confirms our leading position as an EMS supplier for the Industrial segment in Scandinavia," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.
Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, will handle the main part of the production and all deliverables. Part of the manufacturing is planned to take place at Kitron's factories in Lithuania and China.
"Our ability to provide advanced industrialization services, test development on our proprietary SATS platform as well as cost effective automation in manufacturing were important factors in winning this contract. The agreement confirms our leading position as an EMS supplier for the Industrial segment in Scandinavia," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.
Innokas Medical to manufacture GrainSense’s measurement device Innokas Medical has recently signed a cooperation agreement with Finnish company...
Harju Elekter Group signes a large volume contract Harju Elekter Group won the procurement for the supply of substations held by one of...
Qualcomm, Ericsson and SK Telecom collaborate on 5G NR trials Qualcomm subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, along side Ericsson and SK Telecom...
Apple asks Foxconn for help with expanding in Southeast Asia Apple has reportedly partnered with Foxconn to aid the Cupertino company to expand to...
Tesla and Panasonic to begin manufacturing solar cells and modules in Buffalo Tesla and Panasonic have finalised an agreement to begin the manufacturing of...
Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has signed an agreement with an industrial supplier. The potential...
BAE Systems to deliver vehicle mounted mortar systems to Swedish Army BAE Systems has received a 575 million SEK (USD 68 million) contract for the installation of...
Total memory market forecast to increase 10% in 2017 After two years of decline, firming ASPs for DRAM and NAND flash will boost overall...
Eltek to sell its share in Kubatronik-Leiterplatten GmbH Israeli PCB manufacturer, Eltek Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of all the...
3D printing and its growing importance Dual material printing, flexible material printing – ready to go 3D printed PCB’s. The...
A simple Christmas Wish Instead of distributing Christmas presents, the team here at Evertiq has decided to support entrepreneurship in India this year; to encourage self-help to create a better world for future generations.
North American PCB book-to-bill ratio falls but sales growth resumed The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio fell below parity, to 0.99, while sales...
Nokia files more patent suits against Apple Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of...
Enics Lohja received the IRIS certification EMS provider Enics' business unit in Lohja, Finland has received the International Railway Industry...
Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement Nokia has filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging...
DACH PCB market felt the pressure in October 2016 The October 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany...
AIT to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) has agreed to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North...
KSG orders DES line from Schmid German PCB specialist, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH, is expanding its capacity via a new...
A new contract and new client for Norautron Even though norxe is a newcomer in the market for projector applications, the...
Incap specifies its guidance for the year 2016 Full year revenue’s for the Finnish EMS provider, Incap Group, are expected to reach...
Ruag acquires Cyber Security specialist Clearswift The Ruag Defence division is acquiring the British Cyber Security specialist Clearswift...
DACH PCB market growth takes a break The September 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH...
Ericsson to reduce Italian workforce following contract loss The Swedish telecom company is reported considering reducing its Italian workforce by about 1’000...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments