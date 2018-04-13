© Kemet

KEMET expands ESD rated ceramic capacitor product portfolio

KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has expanded its electrostatic discharge (ESD) rated ceramic capacitor series into a complete product portfolio.

This is a product release announcement by KEMET Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Automotive and commercial grades are now available in EIA 0402, 0603, 0805 and 1206 case sizes with voltage ratings of 16 to 250 VDC. These devices provide miniaturization and enhanced flexibility to optimize ESD suppression, RF filtering, blocking, sensing, and circuit protection.



The product portfolio offers additional case sizes, voltage ranges, capacitance values and ESD ratings with more options for a wider variety of customer applications. Design engineers can choose either X7R or C0G dielectric for circuits requiring Class-II or Class-I stability and noise performance with the ability to design to given ESD criteria per the Human Body Model (HBM) AEC-Q200-002.



ESD events may cause undesirable operation in a circuit and possible damage due to human contact, which is a major cause of electronic equipment failures during circuit assembly or in the field. These issues are estimated to reduce assembly-line productivity by up to 33%. KEMET’s ESD rated capacitors enhance circuit protection of integrated circuits, and smaller dimensions simplify designs while minimizing impact on overall form factor.



