© Northrop Grumman Components | March 23, 2018
Northrop Grumman: Space navigation system for SSL
Northrop Grumman will deliver its Scalable Space Inertial Reference Unit (Scalable SIRU) to SSL, to enable spacecraft attitude control and sensor pointing/stabilisation.
At the heart of the Scalable SIRU is Northrop Grumman’s patented hemispherical resonator gyro, which has been used in space without a mission failure for more than 40 million operating hours, a press release states.
“Our Scalable SIRU is very well-suited for commercial satellite applications,” said Dean Ebert, vice president, navigation and positioning systems, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “We are committed to offering our customers a variety of options to meet their specific mission needs through our versatile Scalable SIRU family of products.”
