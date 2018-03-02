© Teledyne Dalsa Business | March 02, 2018
Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing
Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given increased demand for the company’s proprietary CMOS-based digital X-ray detectors.
The company currently provides CMOS X-ray detectors for a complete range of dynamic applications including medical radiology, dental imaging and industrial non-destructive test applications. In order to service the global customer base, Teledyne currently operates X-ray detector manufacturing and assembly locations in the Netherlands, Canada and the United States.
“The expansion of the cleanroom facilities in the Netherlands will help us satisfy greater anticipated demand from dental and medical imaging OEMs,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “In fact, we currently expect that demand for our detectors will more than double by 2020 compared with 2017.”
“The expansion of the cleanroom facilities in the Netherlands will help us satisfy greater anticipated demand from dental and medical imaging OEMs,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “In fact, we currently expect that demand for our detectors will more than double by 2020 compared with 2017.”
German component distribution market grew 12% in 4Q17 2017 was a record-breaking year for the German component distribution, measured in terms of turnover. In the fourth quarter sales grew by 12% to EUR 845 million, says the FBDi.
SMIC sets up JV with local government SMIC, China’s Shaoxing Government, and Shengyang Group have formed a JV named...
Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given...
Infineon and SAIC Motor form power module JV SAIC Motor Corporation and Infineon Technologies have established a joint venture to...
Microchip to acquire Microsemi for $8.35 billion The deal will significantly expand Microchip’s solutions for Data Center, Communications, Defense and Aerospace Markets.
Keysight, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA extends 5G collaboration Keysight Technologies announces that the company has signed a Memorandum of...
SMIT invests two technology companies Hong Kong based CAM supplier, SMIT Holdings, says it that it has recently made new investments...
TDK to acquire ultrasonic sensing solutions provider TDK Corporation says it has reached an agreement with Chirp Microsystems, a California-based developer of ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions, in which Chirp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.
Broadcom responds to Qualcomm The company does not believe that the process outlined by Qualcomm is designed to lead...
Heilind Electronics inks deal with Bel Fuse In a recent distribution agreement, Heilind partnered with Bel Fuse to introduce a...
congatec acquires Real-Time Systems Embedded specialist, congatec, has acquired Real-Time Systems GmbH (RTS), a provider of...
TSMC looking to expand R&D with new Hsinchu centre The semiconductor foundry company is reportedly planning to build a new R&D centre in...
TomTom joins forces with Elektrobit for automated driving TomTom and Elektrobit will collaborate to demonstrate an Electronic Horizon system for...
Qualcomm to Broadcom ‘Let’s talk some more’ The US chipmaker is proposing further conversations regarding price and terms of a possible transaction.
Infineon and Cree agree on long-term supply of SiC wafers Infineon and Cree have agreed on a strategic long-term supply agreement for the provision of...
New Yorker Electronics teams up with Adam Tech In an effort to offer complete end-to-end design solutions for its customers, New Yorker...
Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Wall Industries Richardson RFPD has entered an agreement with Wall Industries, Inc. to distribute Wall Industries’...
Intel and Unigroup enter 5G collaboration The companies plan to collaborate on a 5G mobile platform combining Intel...
Samsung breaks ground on new EUV line in Hwaseong Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019 and the facility will be...
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry...
Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments