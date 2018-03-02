© Teledyne Dalsa

Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing

Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given increased demand for the company’s proprietary CMOS-based digital X-ray detectors.

The company currently provides CMOS X-ray detectors for a complete range of dynamic applications including medical radiology, dental imaging and industrial non-destructive test applications. In order to service the global customer base, Teledyne currently operates X-ray detector manufacturing and assembly locations in the Netherlands, Canada and the United States.



“The expansion of the cleanroom facilities in the Netherlands will help us satisfy greater anticipated demand from dental and medical imaging OEMs,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “In fact, we currently expect that demand for our detectors will more than double by 2020 compared with 2017.”