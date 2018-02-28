© Chirp Microsystems - Chirp Team Business | February 28, 2018
TDK to acquire ultrasonic sensing solutions provider
TDK Corporation says it has reached an agreement with Chirp Microsystems, a California-based developer of ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions, in which Chirp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.
Chirp is engaged in high-performance ultrasonic sensors featuring smaller sizes and lower power consumption compared with existing sensors. Chirp’s solutions are expected to find broader applications, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), in addition to areas such as smartphones, automobiles, industrial machinery and other ICT applications. TDK expects to close the acquisition within the coming days, a press release reads.
With this acquisition TDK aims to enhance its existing technology in fingerprint sensors, MEMS sensors, and Piezoelectric transducer product lines. This will also better position the company on the ultrasonic MEMS sensors and solutions market.
Chirp solutions enable extremely precise sensing, ranging from several centimeters to several meters, sensing the distance to an object and expanding the way users can operate with AR and VR, detect the proximity distance when using smartphones, and track the variance between a vehicle and obstacles when driving. In addition, the sensor operates with low power consumption and enables products to be reduced in size.
“Chirp’s unique and high value-added 3-D sensing technologies will fill out our lineup of sensor solutions, positioning TDK as the leader in ultrasonic MEMS technology. We aim to continue to be a reliable partner that can provide solutions to the challenges our customers face,” Noboru Saito, Senior Vice President, TDK and CEO of Sensor Systems Business Company, says in the press relase.
The acquisition will further accelerate TDK’s sensor and actuator business, providing an extensive sensor product lineup, including pressure, temperature, current, and magnetic sensors, as it continues to expand its sensor business.
“Our team is excited to be part of the TDK family. We believe together we can bring ultrasonic sensors to a wide variety of products at an even greater speed and scale than we could on our own,” said Michelle Kiang, Chirp’s CEO. “We see so many synergies with TDK technologies; EPCOS is a world-leader in piezo-ceramic sensors and actuators, and InvenSense is a world-leader in MEMS sensors for consumer electronics.”
