© Broadcom Business | February 28, 2018
Broadcom responds to Qualcomm
The company does not believe that the process outlined by Qualcomm is designed to lead to a prompt agreement.
In a response to a letter letter sent on behalf of the Qualcomm board of directors, Boradcom states that it has and will always welcome genuine engagement with Qualcomm.
In the same statement the company calls Qualcomm’s process disingenuous and urges the company’s stockholders to vote blue card for all six Broadcom nominees to support Boradcom’s proposal.
“Broadcom believes Qualcomm's sudden request to enter into an NDA is a result of Qualcomm finally beginning to recognise the will of its stockholders. While Broadcom repeatedly attempts genuine engagement with Qualcomm, including having proposed constructive solutions to Qualcomm's concerns and having demonstrated flexibility at meetings on both February 14 and February 23, Qualcomm has only feigned engagement,” the company writes in a press release.
Broadcom's proposal has never been conditioned on due diligence and the company continues to be prepared to move forward immediately, without diligence.
Broadcom says that it stands ready to negotiate its proposal on a comprehensive basis on terms that are realistic for both parties and their respective stockholders, but has not yet found a counterparty prepared to do the same.
“If the current Qualcomm board remains unwilling to genuinely engage – and continues with "engagement theater" on this basis – Broadcom looks forward to negotiating in good faith with the newly-elected Qualcomm board following the Qualcomm annual meeting on March 6,” the press release reads.
In the same statement the company calls Qualcomm’s process disingenuous and urges the company’s stockholders to vote blue card for all six Broadcom nominees to support Boradcom’s proposal.
“Broadcom believes Qualcomm's sudden request to enter into an NDA is a result of Qualcomm finally beginning to recognise the will of its stockholders. While Broadcom repeatedly attempts genuine engagement with Qualcomm, including having proposed constructive solutions to Qualcomm's concerns and having demonstrated flexibility at meetings on both February 14 and February 23, Qualcomm has only feigned engagement,” the company writes in a press release.
Broadcom's proposal has never been conditioned on due diligence and the company continues to be prepared to move forward immediately, without diligence.
Broadcom says that it stands ready to negotiate its proposal on a comprehensive basis on terms that are realistic for both parties and their respective stockholders, but has not yet found a counterparty prepared to do the same.
“If the current Qualcomm board remains unwilling to genuinely engage – and continues with "engagement theater" on this basis – Broadcom looks forward to negotiating in good faith with the newly-elected Qualcomm board following the Qualcomm annual meeting on March 6,” the press release reads.
SMIT invests two technology companies Hong Kong based CAM supplier, SMIT Holdings, says it that it has recently made new investments...
TDK to acquire ultrasonic sensing solutions provider TDK Corporation says it has reached an agreement with Chirp Microsystems, a California-based developer of ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions, in which Chirp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK.
Broadcom responds to Qualcomm The company does not believe that the process outlined by Qualcomm is designed to lead...
Heilind Electronics inks deal with Bel Fuse In a recent distribution agreement, Heilind partnered with Bel Fuse to introduce a...
congatec acquires Real-Time Systems Embedded specialist, congatec, has acquired Real-Time Systems GmbH (RTS), a provider of...
TSMC looking to expand R&D with new Hsinchu centre The semiconductor foundry company is reportedly planning to build a new R&D centre in...
TomTom joins forces with Elektrobit for automated driving TomTom and Elektrobit will collaborate to demonstrate an Electronic Horizon system for...
Qualcomm to Broadcom ‘Let’s talk some more’ The US chipmaker is proposing further conversations regarding price and terms of a possible transaction.
Infineon and Cree agree on long-term supply of SiC wafers Infineon and Cree have agreed on a strategic long-term supply agreement for the provision of...
New Yorker Electronics teams up with Adam Tech In an effort to offer complete end-to-end design solutions for its customers, New Yorker...
Richardson RFPD enters global agreement with Wall Industries Richardson RFPD has entered an agreement with Wall Industries, Inc. to distribute Wall Industries’...
Intel and Unigroup enter 5G collaboration The companies plan to collaborate on a 5G mobile platform combining Intel...
Samsung breaks ground on new EUV line in Hwaseong Construction is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2019 and the facility will be...
Samsung and Qualcomm expand foundry cooperation Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm intend to expand their decade-long foundry...
Broadcom adjusts its offer – remains fully committed to acquire Qualcomm The company didn’t require all that much time to make a decision following Qualcomm’s...
Broadcom is evaluating its options Broadcom is looking at its cards following Qualcomm’s news yesterday where the company...
Garmin acquires Swedish Trigentic Garmin Ltd.has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products...
Premier Farnell adds 360’000 sqft warehouse in Leeds The technology distributor is invests in a 360,000 square foot warehouse at Muse...
AdvanIDe establishes Presence in Mexico AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Qualcomm ups its offer for NXP to $127.50 per share The US chipmaker says it’s increasing its price for NXP to USD 127.50 per share, and at...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments