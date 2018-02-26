© jirsak dreamstime.com

Intel and Unigroup enter 5G collaboration

The companies plan to collaborate on a 5G mobile platform combining Intel modems with Spreadtrum application processor technology.

Tsinghua Unigroup subsidiary, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA – a fabless semiconductor company – and Intel has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration on 5G. The companies plan to develop a 5G smartphone platform for the China market that will feature an Intel 5G modem and will be targeted to coincide with 5G network deployments in 2019.



Integrating Intel’s technical expertise in modems with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA’s solid experience in chipset design, the companies will collaborate on 5G and develop Spreadtrum’s first Android-based high-end 5G smartphone solution utilising an Intel modem and Spreadtrum’s application processor technology.



“Undoubtedly, China will be an important market at the forefront of 5G. Together with Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, Intel looks forward to making a 5G smartphone experience a compelling reality for consumers in China,” said Chenwei Yan, vice president in the Client Computing Group and general manager of Connected Products and Programs at Intel.



This new collaboration on 5G between both parties is a long-term engagement including a series of product collaborations utilizing Intel XMM 8000 series modems in multiple product lines targeting diversified markets.



“Drawing on the strong potential for global industry development and Intel’s profound technology experience, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA will persist on cultivating the 5G market and setting ourselves as a leading Chinese 5G high-end chipset brand,” said Jingming Wang, vice president of Tsinghua Unigroup and COO of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA.



The collaboration also marked the kick-off of “5G Global Leading Strategy” of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. The company will continue increasing all-around investment in 5G technology aiming to be one of the world’s leading 5G chipset brands. Based on the positive industry outlook and strong confidence in its 5G R&D process, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA plans to launch its first 5G commercial mobile platform in the second half of 2019.