© novaled Business | February 07, 2018
Novaled invests in material development capacities
The year 2018 will be a milestone for Novaled in the company's history, because the move to the new premises in Dresden will be kicked off in the second half of the year.
On the 10'200 square metre plot, the interior construction of the buildings is currently in full swing. The new building will contain office space and the R&D plant with research areas, clean rooms of classes ISO5 and ISO7 as well as laboratories have a combined floor area of 6'160 square metre.
In addition to investments in property and buildings, Novaled invests also in increased capacities for the development and production of organic materials at the new headquarters. Laboratories and cleanrooms will be fully equipped, this also includes investments in high-precision, high-performance OLED deposition systems for the production of organic light-emitting diodes to qualify new materials.
Accordingly, Novaled recently entered into a purchase and delivery agreement for OLED deposition systems from Sunic System for some USD 3 million. This increases the capacity for OLED production by 40% and at the same time enables an even more precise repeatability in processing. The new equipment will significantly accelerate the development, testing and qualification of novel organic materials for high-efficiency, long-life OLEDs.
In addition to investments in property and buildings, Novaled invests also in increased capacities for the development and production of organic materials at the new headquarters. Laboratories and cleanrooms will be fully equipped, this also includes investments in high-precision, high-performance OLED deposition systems for the production of organic light-emitting diodes to qualify new materials.
Accordingly, Novaled recently entered into a purchase and delivery agreement for OLED deposition systems from Sunic System for some USD 3 million. This increases the capacity for OLED production by 40% and at the same time enables an even more precise repeatability in processing. The new equipment will significantly accelerate the development, testing and qualification of novel organic materials for high-efficiency, long-life OLEDs.
Melexis plans major European expansion Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, says it plans to further increase its European footprint with a five-year plan to expand in Sofia, Bulgaria and Corbeil-Essonnes, France.
Novaled invests in material development capacities The year 2018 will be a milestone for Novaled in the company's history, because the...
AGC invests to increase supply system for EUVL mask blanks AGC Asahi Glass (AGC), a manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech...
Ultra and Sparton extend long-stop date on missing HSR approval Ultra previously announced its intention to merge with Sparton on July 7, 2017 subject, inter...
Premier Farnell and IDT sign new global franchise agreement Premier Farnell and Integrated Device Technology (IDT) signed a partnership agreement for the...
YAMAHA launches ALF Auto-Loading Feeder Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA announces the launch of ALF, the auto-loading feeder that...
A new chip company sees the light of day Following almost 30 years with Intel, most recently as president for the chip giant, Renee James...
Broadcom ups its offer for Qualcomm US chipmaker, Qualcomm, confirms that it has received a revised – non-binding – proposal...
100 million MAPPS produced at Continental Dortmund Developed in 1995/96, Continental’s magnetic passive position sensor has been...
Japanese AKM acquires Swedish sensing technology provider Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp. (AKM) has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of...
Kemet forms Chinese manufacturing JV Kemet Corporation says that the company is forming a joint venture for the manufacture of...
Infineon: ’profitability better than expected’ The company’s earnings and margin were better than forecasted, despite the...
Qualcomm expands cross-license agreement with Samsung Qualcomm has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung...
RoodMicrotec secures additional funding for further growth Dutch semiconductor and microchip supplier, RoodMicrotec, has secured...
Heilind Electronics partners with OTTO Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, is now an authorised distributor for...
DC/DC converters provide up to 9W in a SIP-8 package PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters and LED...
On Semi partners with Audi The two companies will collaborate to drive electronics innovation and quality in...
Seoul Semi hits $1.04 billion record revenues in 2017 LED designer and manufacturer, Seoul Semiconductor, recoded consolidated revenues of USD...
Renesas Electronics expands RX130 MCU lineup Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint misses the mark – layoffs awaits Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, predicts its fourth quarter 2017 earning to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments