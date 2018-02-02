© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | February 02, 2018
Japanese AKM acquires Swedish sensing technology provider
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp. (AKM) has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of Senseair AB, a Swedish provider of air and gas sensing technology.
The Japanese company is accelerating the development of business utilizing invisible optics (such as IR and UV) based on its core technology for compound semiconductors. Business opportunities for CO2 sensors is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.
Back in 2016, AKM signed a joint developed agreement with Senseair, which has a 25-year track record in the field of Swedish provider of air and gas sensing technologies. The two companies have collaboratively worked on the development of new CO2 sensors by combining Senseair’s optical path design technology and manufacturing know-how for gas sensors with AKM’s small, high-quality IR light emitting elements and detectors. One fruit of this joint development effort is a next-generation sensor featuring ultra-low power consumption that Senseair will soon launch.
The acquisition will make it possible for the two companies to more deeply integrate their technological knowledge and market networks. AKM expects that this will enable an expansion of business activities in the market for air, gas, and alcohol sensors, where rapid growth is forecasted.
