© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | January 30, 2018
On Semi partners with Audi
The two companies will collaborate to drive electronics innovation and quality in upcoming autonomous and electric vehicles.
ON Semiconductor has entered into a strategic relationship with Audi following its selection to become part of the German car maker’s Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP). The goal of the interdisciplinary semiconductor strategy is to foster innovation along with quality and make the latest technologies available for Audi models early on, a press release reads.
Automotive innovations have increasingly been enabled by semiconductor-based solutions – a trend set to continue due to sophisticated powertrain electrification, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the progression towards autonomous driving. In addition, other applications such as those related to comfort and convenience, infotainment and vehicle connectivity are driving semiconductor use in the automotive sector.
“ON Semiconductor is honored and excited to be selected by Audi to join its PSCP. It is recognition of our emergence as a global leader in key automotive semiconductor technologies and, at the same time, acknowledgment of the significant importance of semiconductor-based systems shaping the future of autonomous and electric vehicles,” said David Somo, senior vice president corporate strategy, marketing and solutions engineering at ON Semiconductor. “We are looking forward to forging even closer and more productive working relationships between our engineers and the teams at Audi to accelerate the development of innovative, high-quality systems throughout the vehicle.”
“With semiconductors being so vital to recent and future developments on our vehicle platforms, we recognized that traditional automotive innovation cycles were no longer appropriate for keeping pace with consumer demand for exciting new technologies in all areas of the vehicle,” said Dr. Thomas M. Mueller, head of electrics/electronics at Audi AG. “Partnering with a market leader like ON Semiconductor on our PSCP will provide the perfect framework for close collaboration and help speed the realization of innovative, high-quality and highly efficient systems for our vehicles.”
