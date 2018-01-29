© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Qualcomm signs MoU with four major Asian companies

Lenovo, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi each sign a memorandum of understanding with Qualcomm Technologies for the multi-year purchase of RF front-end solutions.

Qualcomm Technologies, has signed four memoranda of understanding (MoU) wherein the companies express interest in the purchase of Qualcomm Technologies’ RF Front End (RFFE) components with a value of no less than USD 2 billion, in the aggregate, over three years.



Qualcomm Technologies’ RFFE components constitute a portfolio of comprehensive, system-level modem-to-antenna RF front-end platform solutions, which are designed to enable OEMs to rapidly build mobile devices at scale for easy global expansion. The scope of Qualcomm Technologies’ RF front-end platform include GaAs Power Amplifiers (PA), Envelope Trackers, Multi-Mode PA and modules, RF switches, discrete filters and filter-rich modules, and antenna tuners across cellular and connectivity technologies.



“Qualcomm Technologies has long supported the Chinese mobile ecosystem and today’s MoU signings with Lenovo, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi further demonstrates our commitment to that ecosystem, as well as our strategy to continue to grow our RF front-end business,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Our robust RF front-end solutions help these OEMs to not only build power-efficient devices at scale in a cost-effective way, but also to deliver advanced mobile devices to consumers not just in China, but around the world.”