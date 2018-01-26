© TSMC (illustration purpose only)

TSMC prepares advanced 5nm process production

TSMC breaks ground on its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park, which will be its fourth 12-inch GigaFab in Taiwan and is scheduled for production of the advanced 5 nanometer process.

The Company plans to complete construction of Phase 1 and begin equipment move-in in the first quarter of 2019, with volume production in early 2020. Phase 2 will start construction in third quarter 2018 and also enter volume production in 2020, while Phase 3 construction is scheduled for third quarter 2019 for volume production in 2021. Once all three phases enter production, the facility’s estimated annual capacity will exceed one million 12-inch wafers, providing 4'000 jobs.



“TSMC’s Fab 18 represents three important commitments from our company: our commitment to future growth, our commitment to continue moving technology forward, and our commitment to Taiwan,” said Chairman Dr. Morris Chang. “Our estimated investment in 5-nanometer technology is approximately NT$700 billion, and total investment in Fab 18 will exceed NT$500 billion.”



The construction of Fab 18 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park is a key part of TSMC’s commitment to expanding investment in Taiwan, and the Company plans to build its 3-nanometer production facilities here as well, a press release states.