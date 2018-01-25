© HERE

HERE acquires indoor maps provider Micello

HERE Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Micello, a privately held software company based in California that operates a platform for creating, editing and publishing indoor maps.

Leon van de Pas, Senior Vice President, Internet of Things at HERE Technologies, said: "The acquisition of Micello is an important strategic investment for us to rapidly grow our ecosystem of partners and accelerate our growth in indoor mapping. I'm excited to welcome the global Micello team into the HERE family."



Ankit Agarwal, CEO at Micello, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for Micello and our team. HERE's investment in indoor maps will also significantly benefit our customers and Marketplace partners. We look forward to joining HERE, growing our Marketplace of partners and realizing our mission of mapping everything indoors."



The companies have agreed to keep the terms of the agreement confidential. The transaction is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Micello will become part of HERE's Internet of Things business unit.