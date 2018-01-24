© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Fusion signs off on successful business year

Fusion Worldwide surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over USD 525 million in revenue and making 2017 the company's most successful year to date.

Coming out of a record-breaking 2016, the company's global footprint experienced exceptional growth in 2017, supported by a 27 percent increase in the workforce and a 50 percent increase in the customer base. To accommodate this growth, Fusion relocated its offices in Singapore and Amsterdam to larger, upgraded facilities, tripling the size of each. With the additional resources, the company increased its vendors by 14 percent as well as the number of line items shipped by 24 percent.



The company will also be relocating its Mass. warehouse to a new state of the art facility. The upgraded facility is four times the size of the current warehouse and will allow for significant expansion to support growth, a press release states. In addition to the added square footage, Fusion will be adding significant automation and technology as well as separate spaces for inspection, testing and an expanded screening and analysis lab. Additionally, Fusion also plans to relocate its Hong Kong facility to a larger space, adding significant automation and technology features. The company has also added a number of inventory management locations globally, including Texas and Singapore.



"Through innovation and dedication, the team exceeded all goals this year to achieve unprecedented growth for Fusion in 2017," said Peter LeSaffre, CEO, Fusion Worldwide. "This is a testament to the growing need for open market distributors as electronic component shortages persist in the age of technology."