Senzime signs cooperation agreement with Philips

Senzime AB, a Swedish developer of patient-oriented monitoring systems, has signed a license and cooperation agreement with Philips to allow the TetraGraph Neuromuscular Monitoring System to communicate with Philips IntelliVue patient monitors.

Senzime’s TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph stimulates a peripheral nerve and measures, analyses and displays in real-time the muscle function in surgical patients who receive NMBAs as part of their general anesthetic.



Interconnected medical devices are valuable resources in the delivery of patient care. This agreement will enable TetraGraph data to be transmitted via a cable to Philips IntelliVue monitors to be displayed together with other critical patient data. The solution will be implemented in 2018.



Lena Söderström, CEO of Senzime states, "This is a milestone for Senzime as it allows critical patient information provided by the TetraGraph to be displayed on all Philips IntelliVue patient monitors worldwide. Our data will be treated no differently than any other data in the system, thus enabling the user to integrate it in their standard Patient Data Management System.”



The agreement has an initial term of three years and will automatically renew for subsequent one-year terms unless either party declines to renew it.