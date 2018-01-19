© Swissbit

Swissbit to expand its manufacturing plant in Berlin

The manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions says it plans to expand its development and production facility in Berlin, Germany. The investments pave the way to triple current production capacities.

To meet the increasing demand for Swissbit products, particularly for the proposed new storage solutions in the areas of Managed NAND and Security, Swissbit AG has decided to expand its manufacturing plant.



Swissbit has acquired an area within the CleanTech Business Park in Berlin-Marzahn, the largest industrial zone in Berlin, on which it will construct its new production and development facility. The company says that substantial investments in machinery and further personnel are also planned with the total investment amounting to EUR 20 million.



"We started our negotiations with representatives from the city and the CleanTech Business Park early on and are confident about our choice of this location. It offers everything we need to ensure the growth of Swissbit. With the requirements of digitization and Industry 4.0, our high-reliability memory products, especially those with security functionality, will be widely demanded. In keeping with the CleanTech Business Park concept, our products are used in a variety of control systems that enable the industry to be sustainable and energy efficient. We are confident that Swissbit’s investment will further extend its success in the marketplace," says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit.