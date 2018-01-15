© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | January 15, 2018
Micron and Intel to keep developing 3D NAND technology
The companies have agreed to complete development of their third generation of 3D NAND technology, which will be delivered toward the end of this year and extending into early 2019.
Beyond that technology node, both companies will develop 3D NAND independently in order to better optimise the technology and products for their individual business needs.
Micron and Intel expect no change in the cadence of their respective 3D NAND technology development of future nodes. The two companies are currently ramping products based on their second generation of 3D NAND (64 layer) technology.
Both companies will also continue to jointly develop and manufacture 3D XPoint at the Intel-Micron Flash Technologies (IMFT) joint venture fab in Lehi, Utah, which is now entirely focused on 3D XPoint memory production.
"Micron's partnership with Intel has been a long-standing collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to work with Intel on other projects as we each forge our own paths in future NAND development," said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Technology Development, Micron. "Our roadmap for 3D NAND technology development is strong, and we intend to bring highly competitive products to market based on our industry-leading 3D NAND technology."
"Intel and Micron have had a long-term successful partnership that has benefited both companies, and we've reached a point in the NAND development partnership where it is the right time for the companies to pursue the markets we're focused on," said Rob Crooke, senior vice president and general manager of Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Corporation. "Our roadmap of 3D NAND and Optane™ technology provides our customers with powerful solutions for many of today's computing and storage needs."
Micron and Intel expect no change in the cadence of their respective 3D NAND technology development of future nodes. The two companies are currently ramping products based on their second generation of 3D NAND (64 layer) technology.
Both companies will also continue to jointly develop and manufacture 3D XPoint at the Intel-Micron Flash Technologies (IMFT) joint venture fab in Lehi, Utah, which is now entirely focused on 3D XPoint memory production.
"Micron's partnership with Intel has been a long-standing collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to work with Intel on other projects as we each forge our own paths in future NAND development," said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Technology Development, Micron. "Our roadmap for 3D NAND technology development is strong, and we intend to bring highly competitive products to market based on our industry-leading 3D NAND technology."
"Intel and Micron have had a long-term successful partnership that has benefited both companies, and we've reached a point in the NAND development partnership where it is the right time for the companies to pursue the markets we're focused on," said Rob Crooke, senior vice president and general manager of Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Corporation. "Our roadmap of 3D NAND and Optane™ technology provides our customers with powerful solutions for many of today's computing and storage needs."
Thin Film Electronics make key promotions to fortify its position Norwegian NFC technology company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has announced several...
Micron and Intel to keep developing 3D NAND technology The companies have agreed to complete development of their third generation of 3D NAND...
UMC drags Micron to court in China Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent...
Four capacitor manufactures fined for price-fixing The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has issued an infringement decision – carrying...
Qualcomm names Cristiano Amon as president Cristiano R. Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president...
Mouser expands deal with Analog Devices Mouser Electronics announces an expanded global distribution agreement with Analog Devices...
ON Semi & CPS team up on automotive wireless charging ON Semiconductor is teaming up with ConvenientPower Systems (CPS) whereby CPS will...
Mobileye and NavInfo to bring REM localisation to China Mobileye, an Intel Company, and NavInfo, an autonomous driving solution providers in the China...
Osram orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems The lighting manufacturer has placed an order for multi-reactor propel and K475i MOCVD...
Advanced MP acquires EarthTron Electronics component distributor, Advanced MP Technology, is acquiring...
Arrow completes its acquisition of eInfochips Arrow Electronics announces that it has successfully completed its acquisition of...
Nichia warns about counterfeit laser diode products The Japanese manufacturer of optical semiconductors, Nichia Corporation, says it’s aware...
Weidmüller strengthens its market presence in Southeast Asia German connectivity specialist, Weidmüller, has taken over the Malaysian company ConnectPlus...
Escha relocates to new site in China Connector- and housing specialist, Escha, is expanding in China. In mid December 2017...
AVX signs agreement to acquire Ethertronics AVX Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ethertronics Inc., a privately held...
THine sets up shop in the US Japanese THine Electronics, a provider of mixed-signal LSI, has decided to establish a subsidiary...
UltraSoC appoints new Chief Strategy Officer Aileen Smith has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing strategic and...
Xilinx CEO Moshe Gavrielov to retire Xillinx Inc. announces that its chief executive officer and president Moshe Gavrielov is...
Security puts your device at risk Google’s Project Zero team says it has discovered a set of security flaws that could allow...
Toshiba to increase chip production with new facility Toshiba says that the company is going ahead with a forward-looking plan for a new memory fabrication facility in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments