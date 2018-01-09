© Weidmuller

Weidmüller strengthens its market presence in Southeast Asia

German connectivity specialist, Weidmüller, has taken over the Malaysian company ConnectPlus Technology Sdn Bhd as of 1 January 2018.

The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and is the largest distributor of Weidmüller products in Southeast Asia. "With the takeover, we are strengthening Weidmüller's footprint in the important growth region of Southeast Asia and contributing to the targeted development of the region. This is another important step in our effort to increase our customer proximity in this part of the world," comments Weidmüller Chief Marketing and Sales Officer José Carlos Álvarez Tobar.



In addition to its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, ConnectPlus Technology has three regional offices in Penang, Johor and Sarawak.



"The acquisition complements our sales organisation with an established and experienced sales team in Malaysia, having excellent customer relationships in the entire region of Southeast Asia and comprehensive know-how when it comes to solutions and applications," underlines Darren Lim, Regional Manager South Asia Pacific of the Weidmüller Group.