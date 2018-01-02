© Data Respons

Another Swedish contract for Data Respons

Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, announces that the company has signed a contract of SEK 23 million (EUR 2.33 million) with a Swedish technology company.

"We experience a higher R&D activity among our customers and a more data driven focus among the companies. This also increases the technological complexity; more and more sensors and units are connected, enormous amounts of data collected and analysed, the systems often integrated both in the edge and in a cloud-based platform - all taking security aspects into consideration," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



The contracts comprise R&D Services and Smarter Solutions embedded in the customers' industrial products. The deliveries will be carried out in 2018 and 2019.