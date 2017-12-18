Business | December 18, 2017
Sierra Wireless completes acquisition of Numerex
In connection with the completion of the merger, Numerex has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sierra Wireless and Numerex common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq.
“The acquisition of Numerex accelerates our IoT device-to-cloud strategy by adding an established customer base, proven solutions and recurring revenue scale,” said Jason Cohenour, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless. “We are pleased that Numerex stockholders voted in favor of the transaction on Dec. 6, and believe that the combination of the two companies creates a clear global leader in IoT services and solutions.”
In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Sierra Wireless issued 3,588,784 common shares as merger consideration in exchange for all of the outstanding shares of Numerex common stock and certain outstanding Numerex equity awards and warrants. Additionally, approximately USD 24 million in the aggregate was paid at closing to retire outstanding Numerex debt and to repurchase an outstanding Numerex warrant.
In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Sierra Wireless issued 3,588,784 common shares as merger consideration in exchange for all of the outstanding shares of Numerex common stock and certain outstanding Numerex equity awards and warrants. Additionally, approximately USD 24 million in the aggregate was paid at closing to retire outstanding Numerex debt and to repurchase an outstanding Numerex warrant.
Intersil to become Renesas Electronics America next year As of January 1, 2018, Intersil Corporation is expected to operate in the market under the...
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have...
Future Electronics and Lumentum sign America’s deal Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
CST Global receives government funding for development project Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding...
Valeo expands in Hungary with another investment Valeo Auto-Electric Magyarország continues to expand its manufacturing and R&D complex in Veszprém, Hungary, with a greenfield project.
Apple grants Finisar $390 million to boost production The Cupertino company has awarded optical communications component manufacturer, Finisar, USD 390 million to boost production of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers.
AMS Technologies restructures sales activities for continued... AMS Technologies appoints Klaus Maier to the newly-created position of Vice...
SJSemi to buy several memory testers from Adventest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest and Chinese SJ Semiconductor Corp. (a JV company between SMIC and JCET), have signed a volume purchase agreement that calls for the Chinese company to buy numerous T5830...
Toshiba and Western Digital to end chip dispute Toshiba alongside Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) and Western Digital have entered...
Toyota and Panasonic considers joint battery business Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are looking into the feasibility of a...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Switching & Monitoring High Voltage DC Power Supplies up to 1000V DC power supplies in the hundreds of volts are not as uncommon as one might think...
STMicro acquires Embedded-Systems-House Atollic STMicroelectronics has acquired software-development tools specialist Atollic.
Innovative Metcal CV-5200 Soldering Station Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is pleased to announce the addition of the Metcal CV-5200...
Arrow expands with new office in Poland Electronics component distributor, Arrow Electronics, is expanding its presence in Poland...
Elliott believes NXP is worth more than Qualcomm is paying Investor Elliott Management Corp says it believes NXP Semiconductors is worth about 23% more than the USD 110 offered by Qualcomm.
Avnet opens design centre in San Jose In late November, Avnet opened its first Design Centre of Excellence in the Americas...
Audi relies on Infineon to make the A8 autonomous Infineon supplies key components for the Audi A8, the world’s first series production...
Taoglas opens office in Shenzhen to meet growing demand To support growing demand for its antenna solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, Taoglas is...
3M to sell its Communication Markets Division 3M says that it has entered into agreements related to the sale of substantially all of its...
Gigajot licenses binary pixel technology from Rambus Dartmouth College-based startup Gigajot Technology has licensed Rambus Binary Pixel...
Globalfoundries teams up with Ayar Labs Globalfoundries and Ayar Labs, a startup bringing optical input/output (I/O) to silicon...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments