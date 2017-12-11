© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | December 11, 2017
Synapse Design acquires ACEIC
Synapse Design Inc., a design services partner serving system and semiconductor companies, has purchased all assets including the engineering team and verification IP of ACEIC Design Technologies.
Based in Bangalore, India, ACEIC has been primarily focused on verification services. Through this acquisition, Synapse Design gains experienced verification engineers with domain expertise across Automotive, Wireless, Bluetooth and DDR and VIP for the latest version Bluetooth 5.0. Synapse also recently announced the acquisitions of Tech Vulcan in San Diego and Asilicon in Ranchi, India along with opening of a second design center in Da Nang, Vietnam.
ACEIC develops verification solutions for wireless 802.11ac MAC IP using UVM and verification IP for Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 among other technologies. They have provided complete verification services to customers in Bangalore. The acquisition of ACEIC Design allows Synapse to increase their verification portfolio offerings for existing and new clients.
"Our customers are developing highly complex SoCs and ASICs at advanced nodes and with digital and mixed-signal content. These designs present tremendous verification challenges," said Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design COO. "The acquisition of ACEIC, a known expert in verification, is a testament to our focus on providing the highest quality services, technology and IP for our customers."
ACEIC develops verification solutions for wireless 802.11ac MAC IP using UVM and verification IP for Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 among other technologies. They have provided complete verification services to customers in Bangalore. The acquisition of ACEIC Design allows Synapse to increase their verification portfolio offerings for existing and new clients.
"Our customers are developing highly complex SoCs and ASICs at advanced nodes and with digital and mixed-signal content. These designs present tremendous verification challenges," said Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design COO. "The acquisition of ACEIC, a known expert in verification, is a testament to our focus on providing the highest quality services, technology and IP for our customers."
3M to sell its Communication Markets Division 3M says that it has entered into agreements related to the sale of substantially all of its...
Gigajot licenses binary pixel technology from Rambus Dartmouth College-based startup Gigajot Technology has licensed Rambus Binary Pixel...
Dialog & Richtek partner for Chinese smartphone and tablet market Dialog Semiconductor is partnering with Richtek Technology Corporation, a...
Globalfoundries teams up with Ayar Labs Globalfoundries and Ayar Labs, a startup bringing optical input/output (I/O) to silicon...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Synapse Design acquires ACEIC Synapse Design Inc., a design services partner serving system and semiconductor companies...
Authorised distributors see continued growth in 2018 The afdec forecast revealed that the market is likely to have grown by 17 percent in 2017...
Miele increases stake in Korean partner Yujin Robot The German domestic appliance company Miele is set to intensify its strategic cooperation with...
Phoenix Solar to file for bankruptcy Phoenix Solar is facing USD 8 million in reimbursement claims after a US customer has drawn...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Design considerations for military systems & how to mitigate component... Military equipment is expected to have a service life of decades so designing new systems...
Better data security for vehicle communication with AURIX & CycurHSM The more connectivity and automated driving functions are built into cars, the more...
GE Power to cut 12'000 jobs GE Power plans to reduce its global headcount by approximately 12,000 positions...
Thales acquires Aveillant French defence and security company Thales has acquired Aveillant Ltd, a Cambridge (UK)...
Veeco's MOCVD system shipped to China for LED production Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Smiths growing in China with new Interconnect facility Smiths Group Chief Executive Andy Reynolds Smith opened a new Interconnect site in Suzhou...
A short history of hybrid & module technology Why it continues as a packaging technology of choice for high reliability applications.
Nidec acquires driveXpert GmbH Nidec Motors & Actuators (Germany) GmbH has acquired driveXpert GmbH, specialised in...
Significant progress towards achieving large-capacity Flash... Renesas Electronics achieves large-scale memory operation in fin-shaped MONOS Flash...
PARC to partner with Blue Origin to accelerate space R&D PARC, a Xerox company, has entered into a partnership with Blue Origin to enhance...
RFMW’s 5GHz WiFi FEM rejects 2.4GHz RFMW, Ltd. announces design and sales support for the Qorvo QPF4518, 5.150 to 5.925GHz...
Dialog Semi acquires LED backlight technology from ams AG Dialog Semiconductor has purchased ams AG’s LED backlight technology and...
Arrow adds RushUp product accelerators to EMEA IoT portfolio Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Italian company RushUp to distribute its IoT...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments