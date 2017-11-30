© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | November 30, 2017
OKI Sensor Device in now officially a part of Standex-Meder
After a twenty year long partnership the manufacturer of sensors and magnetic components, Standex-Meder Electronics, has officially acquired the manufacturer of reed switches, OKI Sensor Device Corporation.
OKI Sensor Device is know for its production of magnetic reed switches, while Standex-Meder Electronics business is known for its custom engineered sensor and electro-magnetic solutions to the automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial and appliance markets.
The product diversity of three reed switch brands – KENT (Standex), MEDER and OKI – created by the combination of two long-standing partners – under one roof will provide Standex-Meder customers the advantage in terms of consulting and delivery. OKI reed switches will be marketed under the new brand name KOFU (KOFU is the name of the city in Japan, where the production facility is located).
“The combination of strong development and design competence of both sides as well as the worldwide reach creates a strong performance promise. This gives the company the opportunity for long-term sustainable growth,” Standex-Meder writes in a press release.
The product diversity of three reed switch brands – KENT (Standex), MEDER and OKI – created by the combination of two long-standing partners – under one roof will provide Standex-Meder customers the advantage in terms of consulting and delivery. OKI reed switches will be marketed under the new brand name KOFU (KOFU is the name of the city in Japan, where the production facility is located).
“The combination of strong development and design competence of both sides as well as the worldwide reach creates a strong performance promise. This gives the company the opportunity for long-term sustainable growth,” Standex-Meder writes in a press release.
OKI Sensor Device in now officially a part of Standex-Meder After a twenty year long partnership the manufacturer of sensors and magnetic components, Standex-Meder Electronics, has officially acquired the manufacturer of reed switches, OKI Sensor Device Corporation.
New contract for Comtech from major space contractor Comtech Telecommunications' Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Renesas accelerates industrial ethernet application development... Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions...
TDK-Micronas adds matronic as local distribution partner TDK-Micronas GmbH, a TDK subsidiary, has entered into a distribution agreement with...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Teledyne e2v expands in Asia with new office in Hong Kong Teledyne e2v has relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to a brand new facility in the Hong...
Samsung with 2nd-gen 10nm FinFET process in place Samsung Electronics says that its Foundry Business has commenced mass production of...
TTTech to collaborate with Intel TTTEch says it will collaborate with Intel to develop FPGA-based TSN solution for...
Delphi closes acquisition of nuTonomy Delphi Automotive, soon to be Aptiv, has closed its acquisition of nuTonomy, a developer of...
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security...
Melexis expands temperature sensor portfolio with miniature... Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces a new...
BMW Group invests €200 million in battery cell production The German automotive group continues to focus on the implementation of its electro-mobility strategy, with the company concentrating all its technological expertise relating to battery cells at a new competence centre.
America II with a new owner Electronics component distributor, America II Group, has as of now a new owner, as...
Osram’s new LED chip factory goes into operation in Kulim In November 2015, as part of its Diamond innovation and growth initiative, Osram announced plans to build the new LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia, and to have it up and running by the end of 2017.
Fingerprint cards comments on media speculation During Thursday morning several articles in Swedish media suggested that...
Heraeus and Mozaik sign global licensing agreement Heraeus Electronics will license a range of Mozaik’s photoimageable thick film paste...
Kathrein receives major order in the vehicle networking field Kathrein has received the first series production order for Car2X technology (DSRC). The...
Antitrust: Commission fines five car safety equipment suppliers The European Commission has fined Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and Marutaka a...
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond...
Hella opens new JV plant in China Beijing HELLA-BHAP Automotive Lighting, a joint venture between Hella and Beijing HAINACHUAN...
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments