© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

OKI Sensor Device in now officially a part of Standex-Meder

After a twenty year long partnership the manufacturer of sensors and magnetic components, Standex-Meder Electronics, has officially acquired the manufacturer of reed switches, OKI Sensor Device Corporation.

OKI Sensor Device is know for its production of magnetic reed switches, while Standex-Meder Electronics business is known for its custom engineered sensor and electro-magnetic solutions to the automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial and appliance markets.



The product diversity of three reed switch brands – KENT (Standex), MEDER and OKI – created by the combination of two long-standing partners – under one roof will provide Standex-Meder customers the advantage in terms of consulting and delivery. OKI reed switches will be marketed under the new brand name KOFU (KOFU is the name of the city in Japan, where the production facility is located).



“The combination of strong development and design competence of both sides as well as the worldwide reach creates a strong performance promise. This gives the company the opportunity for long-term sustainable growth,” Standex-Meder writes in a press release.