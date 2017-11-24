© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

America II with a new owner

Electronics component distributor, America II Group, has as of now a new owner, as private equity investment firm Wynnchurch Capital has completed an investment in the St. Petersburg, Florida-based distributor.

“We are excited to partner with a great management team and invest in a global market leader with a differentiated value proposition, diversified customer base and growing end-markets,” said Frank Hayes, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch.



“Our leadership team is very excited about this next step for our business and we are confident that our partnership with Wynnchurch will propel America II’s leadership position and enable us to significantly expand our global footprint,” said Michael Galinski, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of America II.



According to Jed Pecchioli, COO of America II, Wynnchurch will bring new resources and tools to help the company drive towards operational excellence and continue its track record of growth.