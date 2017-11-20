© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | November 20, 2017
Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade
Semiconductor device supplier Broadcom has completed its acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
Brocade's common stock will cease to be traded on NASDAQ. Brocade will operate as an indirect subsidiary of Broadcom and will be led by Jack Rondoni as General Manager. Previously, Rondoni served as Senior Vice President of Storage Networking at Brocade, having joined the company in 2006.
"We are pleased to complete this transaction, which strengthens Broadcom's position as a leading provider of enterprise storage and networking solutions and enables us to better serve our OEM customers," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "Broadcom has a track record of successfully integrating and growing companies we acquire, enabling us to offer customers a leading portfolio of best-in-class franchises across a diverse set of technologies. We intend to invest in and grow the Brocade business to further enhance its capabilities in mission-critical storage networking."
Tan continued, "We are pleased to announce Jack's appointment as General Manager, and would like to welcome the outstanding team of employees at Brocade to the Broadcom family. Together, we will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers."
"We are very excited to join the Broadcom team and provide compelling benefits for customers and new opportunities for Brocade's employees," said Jack Rondoni, General Manager, Brocade business unit. "Broadcom provides us with the scale, resources and complementary capabilities to accelerate growth, execute on our strategic initiatives and extend our market leadership in storage area networking. We share a common culture of innovation and execution, and we look forward to the exciting new growth opportunities we will have as part of the Broadcom team."
"We are pleased to complete this transaction, which strengthens Broadcom's position as a leading provider of enterprise storage and networking solutions and enables us to better serve our OEM customers," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "Broadcom has a track record of successfully integrating and growing companies we acquire, enabling us to offer customers a leading portfolio of best-in-class franchises across a diverse set of technologies. We intend to invest in and grow the Brocade business to further enhance its capabilities in mission-critical storage networking."
Tan continued, "We are pleased to announce Jack's appointment as General Manager, and would like to welcome the outstanding team of employees at Brocade to the Broadcom family. Together, we will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers."
"We are very excited to join the Broadcom team and provide compelling benefits for customers and new opportunities for Brocade's employees," said Jack Rondoni, General Manager, Brocade business unit. "Broadcom provides us with the scale, resources and complementary capabilities to accelerate growth, execute on our strategic initiatives and extend our market leadership in storage area networking. We share a common culture of innovation and execution, and we look forward to the exciting new growth opportunities we will have as part of the Broadcom team."
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond...
Hella opens new JV plant in China Beijing HELLA-BHAP Automotive Lighting, a joint venture between Hella and Beijing HAINACHUAN...
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade Semiconductor device supplier Broadcom has completed its acquisition of Brocade...
Toshiba acquires 95% of TV unit to Hisense Toshiba Corp will transfer 95 percent of the outstanding shares of Toshiba Visual...
SenseTime signs investment agreement with Qualcomm Chinese AI company SenseTime has signed a strategic investment agreement with...
Leoni continues successful business performance in 3Q Leoni continued its successful business performance in the 3rd quarter with consolidated sales...
Imec expands strategic partnership with Western Digital Imec has expanded its long-term joint research efforts with Western Digital. Under a...
Qualcomm to Broadcom: "We're not interested." Qualcomm's Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal announced...
ON Semi & Silicon Catalyst partner to assure next-gen of Innovation In a drive towards assuring the next generation of innovation in the digital world, ON...
Bosch choses image sensor from ON Semi for ADAS Bosch has selected ON Semiconductor as the image sensor supplier for a future...
Melexis expands manufacturing facility Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, has significantly expanded its manufacturing space and people at its R&D and manufacturing facility in Ypres, Belgium.
From heading graphics at AMD to Intel Intel has hired a true AMD veteran, Raja Koduri, as its new chief architect, senior vice...
Fujitsu partners with Positek RFID LP Fujitsu Frontech North America and Positek RFID LP will form a new company to expand the...
Compare cleaning machines at Productronica After SMT Hybrid Packaging in May, ZESTRON will be exhibiting a selection of state-of-the-art...
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to...
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG...
Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global...
Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices...
Elmos ups sales with 9.3% to EUR 61.6 million Elmos Semiconductor succeeded in increasing both sales and earnings year on year...
Ingram Micro acquires The Phoenix Group Ingram Micro has acquired The Phoenix Group, a U.S.-based specialty distributor of...
Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments