© vladek dreamstime.com Components | November 13, 2017
Bosch choses image sensor from ON Semi for ADAS
Bosch has selected ON Semiconductor as the image sensor supplier for a future camera technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Engineered to meet OEM requirements for future ADAS cameras, the new image sensor delivers high dynamic range (HDR) with state-of-the-art functional safety features.
As drivers become more distracted with gadgets, new technology can make critical differences in safety, differences that will also assist drivers in identifying pedestrians and cyclists in challenging low light conditions. Safety standards such as EuroNCAP have led global requirements for mitigating the severity of rear-end collisions with expanding coverage for vulnerable road users in challenging low light conditions. The new image sensor technology from ON Semiconductor aims to enable safety systems to perform in the most challenging light conditions.
"We are committed to bringing best-in-class imaging technology into production ADAS systems," says Ross Jatou, vice president and general manager of the Automotive Solutions Division at ON Semiconductor. “Bosch and ON Semiconductor have a proven history of developing new technology to improve safety where it counts the most – on the road, in cars people drive every day.”
