© norebbo dreamstime.com

Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical

Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million acquisition of the US-based medical start-up.

Founded in 2012, Minnesota-based Vios Medical develops chest sensors which can measure heart rate, respiratory rate, electrocardiogram, etc., as well as software and cloud services, etc. to monitor the same.



In the original statement, Murata said the deal would give it a "foothold for expanding its health care and medical business abroad."



Murata has had an investment stake in Vios (625,000 shares of Class B Preferred Shares amounting to 3.6 percent of the voting rights as of the Acquisition Resolution Date) since 2016, as part of its expansion into the sales of electronic components and various modules for the healthcare market.