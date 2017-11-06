© rutronik Components | November 06, 2017
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their distribution cooperation to include Asia. The agreement has already taken effect and includes the entire product portfolio.
“Power and automotive applications are especially interesting for Asia, as are automation and the area of lighting control. We see the e-bike and e-scooter segment as being a very large market in Asia. Especially in China, we can provide ‘best fit’ products with Infineon’s product range. E-mobility is being promoted much more strongly in China than in Europe,” says Gerhard Weinhardt, Rutronik’s Global Marketing Director.
The power-related products that are particularly relevant for the Asian market include power management MOSFETs, IGBTs, SiCs and drivers. As far as the automotive segment is concerned, the emphasis is on HALL sensors and current sensors as well as specific microcontrollers.
Andreas Mangler, Head of Strategic Marketing at Rutronik, explains: “Infineon is a top player in the area of innovative products for the target markets. We have been working very successfully together with Infineon for over 20 years and have grown continuously. I am sure that we shall also be able to provide significant benefits for our Asian customers through the worldwide supply chain and centralized process management.”
The long-term aim of the distribution extension is to augment the share of the Asian market. China will be a major factor here, simply because of the size of the market. Rutronik will be relying on the strong FAE (Field Application Engineer) team and its design-in work.
