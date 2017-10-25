© batman2000 dreamstime.com Business | October 25, 2017
Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year
Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion (EUR 230 millions).
The rise in consolidated revenue was a result of strong sales of its differentiated technologies Acrich MJT, Wicop, UCD and filament LED. Within the lighting division, more than one-third of its customers have already shifted to adopt Acrich MJT, which is expected to account for over 50 % of sales in general lighting next year. Filament LEDs are rapidly becoming popular in the decorative lighting market, where they are replacing conventional LEDs.
Sales grew in the Display segment due to strong adoption of Acrich, enabling optimal local dimming in premium UHD TVs (Ultra-High Definition Televisions), and UCD that brings exceptional color rendering to displays.
The application of Wicop has gone beyond automotive daytime running lights (DRLs) and is now being used in automotive headlamps.
The company’s third quarter operating profit of KRW 30.6 billion (EUR 23 million) marks a growth of 27 % quarter-over-quarter and 54 % year-over-year despite a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP). Seoul Semi expects its new factory in Vietnam and the implementation of smart factory systems to further strengthen cost innovations for the future.
The company forecasts revenue guidance of KRW 270 to 290 billion (EUR 203.1 to 218.1 million) for the fourth quarter.
Sales grew in the Display segment due to strong adoption of Acrich, enabling optimal local dimming in premium UHD TVs (Ultra-High Definition Televisions), and UCD that brings exceptional color rendering to displays.
The application of Wicop has gone beyond automotive daytime running lights (DRLs) and is now being used in automotive headlamps.
The company’s third quarter operating profit of KRW 30.6 billion (EUR 23 million) marks a growth of 27 % quarter-over-quarter and 54 % year-over-year despite a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP). Seoul Semi expects its new factory in Vietnam and the implementation of smart factory systems to further strengthen cost innovations for the future.
The company forecasts revenue guidance of KRW 270 to 290 billion (EUR 203.1 to 218.1 million) for the fourth quarter.
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion...
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in...
Infineon & Smart Wires to shape up existing grids for renewables Since today’s grids are extremely challenged, utilities demand more economic, flexible...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
ITW EAE to display advances in electronics assembly equipment ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of ITW will be attending...
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba’s shareholders approved the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) previously...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new...
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible... Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated...
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company...
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Emil Otto present new product range plus flux-concentrate At this year’s productronica, Emil Otto will show their new product range for the first time...
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments