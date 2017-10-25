© ra2studio dreamstime.com Business | October 25, 2017
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre
Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in Fremont, California.
“The new technology center will enable us to better serve our growing customer base and co-developers in the region, empower closer collaboration, and provide important access to a leading center of investment and innovation,” according to Martin Slark, chief executive officer, Molex.
The completion of the new building represents a significant investment by Molex to expand support for customers in the Silicon Valley.
The technology centre will be one of the main innovation hubs for Molex Optical Solutions business and home to sales and customer development teams in the region. Joining these groups are design and application development teams from many other technology businesses, which should enable Molex to more rapidly provide solutions for a variety of platforms including data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks.
The new technology centre expands the scope and breadth of Molex design resources for Silicon Valley developers of medical devices, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technologies, as well as innovators in industrial automation.
The 108’000-square feet building features over 50 miles of Molex Optical and Copper Cable Assembly Solutions, patch panels, adapter panels, modular office electronics and wire management tools. Advanced building capabilities include an intelligent, low-voltage Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting network to enable energy savings through sensor feedback.
The completion of the new building represents a significant investment by Molex to expand support for customers in the Silicon Valley.
The technology centre will be one of the main innovation hubs for Molex Optical Solutions business and home to sales and customer development teams in the region. Joining these groups are design and application development teams from many other technology businesses, which should enable Molex to more rapidly provide solutions for a variety of platforms including data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks.
The new technology centre expands the scope and breadth of Molex design resources for Silicon Valley developers of medical devices, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technologies, as well as innovators in industrial automation.
The 108’000-square feet building features over 50 miles of Molex Optical and Copper Cable Assembly Solutions, patch panels, adapter panels, modular office electronics and wire management tools. Advanced building capabilities include an intelligent, low-voltage Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting network to enable energy savings through sensor feedback.
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion...
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in...
Infineon & Smart Wires to shape up existing grids for renewables Since today’s grids are extremely challenged, utilities demand more economic, flexible...
ITW EAE to display advances in electronics assembly equipment ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of ITW will be attending...
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba’s shareholders approved the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) previously...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new...
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible... Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated...
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company...
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Emil Otto present new product range plus flux-concentrate At this year’s productronica, Emil Otto will show their new product range for the first time...
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments