© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | October 20, 2017
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement
Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a designer and manufacturer of products for embedded systems.
Through the distribution agreement, Mouser stocks Auvidea’s J1xx family carrier boards for the NVIDIA Jetson TX1 and TX2 compute modules. The J100 board matches the Jetson TX1 module’s 50 × 87 mm footprint and connects to form a compact processing unit to meet the compact size requirements of target applications such as drones and industrial embedded applications. The J106 board provides six CSI-2 camera interfaces, two Micro-USB 3 connectors, mini HDMI, UART, and I2S digital audio to realize 360-degree surround-view camera systems with built-in video processing and encoding.
The compact J120 carrier board turns the Jetson TX1/TX2 compute module into a super-mini-computer for desktop usage and for applications like deep learning, 3D computer vision with stereo cameras, HD H.264/H.265 video encoding/decoding, object and feature tracking, and flight control. The J120 board matches the Jetson TX1/TX2 module’s width but extends the length to 111 mm to make space for a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3 type A connectors, and a mini HDMI receptacle. The board integrates a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and features an M.2 type M slot connected via four PCIe lanes to achieve a read and write performance up to 2500 MBytes per second.
The compact J120 carrier board turns the Jetson TX1/TX2 compute module into a super-mini-computer for desktop usage and for applications like deep learning, 3D computer vision with stereo cameras, HD H.264/H.265 video encoding/decoding, object and feature tracking, and flight control. The J120 board matches the Jetson TX1/TX2 module’s width but extends the length to 111 mm to make space for a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3 type A connectors, and a mini HDMI receptacle. The board integrates a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and features an M.2 type M slot connected via four PCIe lanes to achieve a read and write performance up to 2500 MBytes per second.
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments