Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a designer and manufacturer of products for embedded systems.

Through the distribution agreement, Mouser stocks Auvidea’s J1xx family carrier boards for the NVIDIA Jetson TX1 and TX2 compute modules. The J100 board matches the Jetson TX1 module’s 50 × 87 mm footprint and connects to form a compact processing unit to meet the compact size requirements of target applications such as drones and industrial embedded applications. The J106 board provides six CSI-2 camera interfaces, two Micro-USB 3 connectors, mini HDMI, UART, and I2S digital audio to realize 360-degree surround-view camera systems with built-in video processing and encoding.



The compact J120 carrier board turns the Jetson TX1/TX2 compute module into a super-mini-computer for desktop usage and for applications like deep learning, 3D computer vision with stereo cameras, HD H.264/H.265 video encoding/decoding, object and feature tracking, and flight control. The J120 board matches the Jetson TX1/TX2 module’s width but extends the length to 111 mm to make space for a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3 type A connectors, and a mini HDMI receptacle. The board integrates a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and features an M.2 type M slot connected via four PCIe lanes to achieve a read and write performance up to 2500 MBytes per second.